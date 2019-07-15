New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Bolivia, Canada, England, Peru, South Africa, Sweden, Venezuela and the United States, including Alabama, California, Hawaii, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|80,866
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|7,822
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|48,764
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|202,499
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005
|116,682
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|9,551
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|10,765
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|104,859
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Scandinavia, Mission Emigration Records, 1852-1920
|27,406
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|19,615
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973
|112,745
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909
|198,815
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991
|10,343
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|18,638
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956
|101,417
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903
|44,185
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935
|4,129
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|36,447
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013
|224,998
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
