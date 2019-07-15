New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Bolivia, Canada, England, Peru, South Africa, Sweden, Venezuela and the United States, including Alabama, California, Hawaii, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 80,866 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 7,822 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 48,764 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 202,499 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005 116,682 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998 9,551 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 10,765 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 104,859 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Scandinavia, Mission Emigration Records, 1852-1920 27,406 0 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 19,615 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973 112,745 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909 198,815 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991 10,343 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 18,638 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956 101,417 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903 44,185 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935 4,129 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 36,447 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013 224,998 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

