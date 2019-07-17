Early 23andMe Customers Are Not Receiving the Latest Gene Chip Updates

From an article by Megan Molteni in the Wired news web site:

“If you were early to the 23andMe spit party, you’ve probably noticed that you haven’t gotten any new reports about your genes from the company in a while. Not like more recent customers, whose inboxes receive the results of such analyses on the regular—like one with more specific ancestry estimates, which came out last year, or this one, for risk of type 2 diabetes, which arrived in March.”

And also:

“The more recently you spat into the tube and bought your 23andMe test—it was a best seller on Prime Day—the more up-to-date your test actually is. Which means, as many 23andMe users are finding out, being an early adopter doesn’t always pay off.”

You can read the full story at: http://bit.ly/2JKRa6b.