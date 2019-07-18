20th century German history on Klemperer Online: All Diaries from 1918 to 1959 in One Digital Resource

· July 18, 2019 · History · No Comments

De Gruyter is launching a digital version of one of the most important source for understanding 20th century German history. The database Klemperer Online contains the complete and unabridged diaries of Victor Klemperer as a transcripts and facsimiles of the handwritten pages. The texts all have commentary and the digital version of the diaries has more than 30 percent more content than the print edition.

You can access a description of the Klemperer Online database at http://bit.ly/2YZkxrQ while FREE access of the complete diaries with full commentary can be found until July 31, 2019 at: https://www.degruyter.com/view/db/klemp. Access after July 31 will require payment of a fee.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: