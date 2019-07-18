20th century German history on Klemperer Online: All Diaries from 1918 to 1959 in One Digital Resource

De Gruyter is launching a digital version of one of the most important source for understanding 20th century German history. The database Klemperer Online contains the complete and unabridged diaries of Victor Klemperer as a transcripts and facsimiles of the handwritten pages. The texts all have commentary and the digital version of the diaries has more than 30 percent more content than the print edition.

You can access a description of the Klemperer Online database at http://bit.ly/2YZkxrQ while FREE access of the complete diaries with full commentary can be found until July 31, 2019 at: https://www.degruyter.com/view/db/klemp. Access after July 31 will require payment of a fee.