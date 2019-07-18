Anne Leishman Merrell is the Winner of the APG Young Professional Scholarship

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 17 July 2019—Today the Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) announced Anne Leishman Merrell of McLean, Virginia, as the winner of the 2019 APG Young Professional Scholarship.

The APG Young Professional Scholarship is awarded to a student or young professional between the ages of 18 and 29 who aspires to a professional career in genealogy. The scholarship includes registration for the APG Professional Management Conference (PMC) and a stipend to defray costs of travel and lodging at the conference.

Merrell holds a B.A. in Family History and Genealogy from Brigham Young University (BYU). She is a volunteer at her local Family History Center, where she teaches a family history course for youth. She is the producer of the Family History for Youth podcast, aimed at adults looking to get kids and teens involved, and was recently hired as the web content editor for the North Carolina Genealogy Society. She has been the director for BYU’s Family History Youth Camp, has been a staff genealogist for the Daughters of the American Revolution, and is a winner of the Young Family Historian Award from the BYU Center for Family History and Genealogy.

“Thank you APG for choosing me for the Young Professional Scholarship. I am excited to attend the conference and look forward to meeting other professionals. I hope to apply what I learn from the sessions to my current project: creating elementary and middle school curriculum that uses genealogy principles and research to bring history to life by connecting students to stories of real people in history and while teaching them in-depth analysis of original sources.”

“We look forward to meeting Anne at PMC, which is special this year as it also marks APG’s 40th anniversary,” said Billie Fogarty, APG President. “We’re pleased to offer this program to help young professionals in our field.”

About APG PMC 2019

The 21st annual APG PMC, honoring APG’s 40th anniversary, will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, 19–21 September 2019. Register today at https://www.apgen.org/conferences/index.html. Join the APG PMC discussion on our Facebook or LinkedIn sites, or on Twitter using hashtag #APGen.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada, and forty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.