Index Your Entire Book Collection With Evernote

Rob Nightingale has written about the method he uses to index all of the books in his personal library. He can later search his physical books for passages about climate change, but only in books about business. Or articles about the Himalaya in travel magazines that you have stored in a box. While Nightingale doesn’t mention genealogy books, I have to believe the same process will work well for all sorts of books, including genealogy, local history, and related topics.

He writes, “I’ve started creating notes in my Evernote library that act as indexes for the books, magazines, and reports I read.”

Rob Nightingale’s method isn’t automated. That is, the process isn’t performed by computers. Instead, it requires a lot of effort to create the indexes. Once the manual effort is completed, however, searching for and retrieving passages from a personal library is easily accomplished in a matter of seconds.

You can read Rob Nightingale’s method of creating instantly-searchable indexes in the MakeUseOf web site at: https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/search-book-collection-evernote-system/.