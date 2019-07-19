New Essex Parish Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast has added over 5.4 million Essex baptisms, banns, marriages and burials to their growing collection of UK parish records, the largest available online.

Findmypast’s parish record coverage

Available to search in three individual indexes spanning more than 460 years of the county’s history, the records consists of transcripts of original parish registers held at the Essex Record Office.

Essex is a large county in the south-east of England and forms part of the Metropolitan Green Belt just beyond greater London. The original Kingdom of Essex, founded by Saxon King Aescwine in AD 527, occupied territory to the north of the River Thames and east of the River Lee. In the 1640s, during the English Civil War, notorious witch hunter General Matthew Hopkins lived in the county accused 23 women in Chelmsford in 1645.

A full list of all parishes and date ranges covered can be found in our Essex Parish List.

Essex Baptism Index 1538-1920

Covers 532 parishes and reveals birth place, birth date, birth place, denomination, residence, baptism date, baptism place, parents’ names, and father’s occupation.

Essex Marriages and Banns 1537-1935

Covers 553 parishes and reveals residence, occupation, marital status, banns year, marriage date, location, spouse’s name, spouse’s residence, spouse’s marital status, father’s name, spouse’s father’s name and the names of any witnesses.

Essex Burial Index 1530-1994

Covers 455 parishes and reveals birth year, age at death, denomination, birth year, burial year, burials date and burial place.

Other records available to search this Findmypast Friday include;

Derbyshire Births and Baptisms

Just under a thousand additional records from 15 non-conformist parishes have been added to our collection of Derbyshire Births and Baptisms. Mainly covering Methodists, Baptists, and Presbyterians, the full list of new additions has been highlighted in our Derbyshire parish list.

Derbyshire is a county in the East Midlands of England. The county borders Greater Manchester to the northwest, West Yorkshire to the north, South Yorkshire to the northeast, Nottinghamshire to the east, Leicestershire to the southeast, Staffordshire to the west and southwest and Cheshire to the west.

International Records Update – Belgium

Celebrate Belgian Independence Day this coming Sunday by discovering your Belgian roots. Explore two indexes, Belgium Marriages 1563-1890 and Belgium Deaths & Burials 1564-1900, containing more than 212,000 records.

These records will enable you to determine when your ancestors died, where they were laid to rest, when they married and the name of their spouse.

British & Irish Newspaper Updater

This week we have added 116,100 new pages and five brand titles. The new titles now available to search include three early socialist publications; the Forward (Glasgow), the Labour Leader and the Clarion, an evangelical Scottish newspaper known as the ‘Witness’, and the Calcutta Gazette, one of India’s earliest newspapers.

We have also added updates to twenty-one of our existing titles, covering the length and breadth of Scotland, Ireland and England. This includes updates to two of our Cornish titles – the Royal Cornwall Gazette and Lake’s Falmouth Packet and Cornwall Advertiser, as well as updates to seven of our Scottish titles, including the John o’Groat Journal and the Perthshire Advertiser.