U.S. National Archives Digitizes More than 500 Volumes of U.S. Navy Muster Rolls

· July 19, 2019 · History, Online Sites · No Comments

From the National Archives News:

“The National Archives partnered with the Joint Institute for the Study of the Atmosphere and Ocean (JISAO), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the University of Washington to digitize more than 500 volumes of U.S. Navy muster rolls, making them accessible to the public through the National Archives Catalog.

“The muster roll digitization is part of a $482,000 grant awarded to JISAO and the National Archives Foundation to support the Seas of Knowledge: Digitization and Retrospective Analysis of the Historical Logbooks of the United States Navy program at the National Archives.”

You can read the full news release at: https://www.archives.gov/news/articles/navy-muster-rolls-digitization.

