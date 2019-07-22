Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) A Simple Explanation of Cloud Computing

MyHeritage Announces an Update to the Theory of Family Relativity™

Update: Reclaim The Records vs. Missouri

Index the Contents of Your Entire Book Collection With Evernote

Yankee Publishing Acquires Family Tree Magazine

The In-Depth Genealogist is Going Out of Business

Early 23andMe Customers Are Not Receiving the Latest Gene Chip Updates

Investigative Genealogy has now Cleared an Innocent Man of Murder

The Genetic Genealogist Answers 9 Common Questions about DNA Testing

Vivid-Pix Announces Adding Metadata Zoom/Transcribe Feature to its RESTORE Software

Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Announce Genealogy’s Unsung Heroes Awards – Nominations Being Accepted for 3Q2019

U.S. National Archives Digitizes More than 500 Volumes of U.S. Navy Muster Rolls

20th century German history on Klemperer Online: All Diaries from 1918 to 1959 in One Digital Resource

New Essex Parish Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 15 July 2019

TheGenealogist Announces New Searchable War Memorials are Now Online

Anne Leishman Merrell is the Winner of the APG Young Professional Scholarship

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

