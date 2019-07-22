The In-Depth Genealogist is Going Out of Business

· July 22, 2019 · Business News · No Comments

The following is a message I received from Jennifer Alford, publisher of The In-Depth Genealogist:

It is with a heavy heart that we write to let you know that The In-Depth Genealogist will be closing our “doors”. This issue of the magazine is the last. 6.5 years ago we never thought that IDG and Going In-Depth would grow beyond our band of genealogy friends that wanted to start something grand. Yes, we started small and continued to dream big. Probably too big for what we were able to accomplish. These years have brought us so many good times. We enjoyed getting out to the conferences and meeting all of our readers. We loved having the fan base that we did. We appreciated each of you that stopped and talked to us to let us know you enjoyed our publications and that you continued to learn from each one.

If you have ever wanted to purchase a book or in-brief… now is the time to do it. We have books on Land Records, Civil War Research, and research/travel to a number of different US cities. There are also pdf and laminated guides that are focused on state research and many other topics. We have significantly marked down the prices for PDF’s and print versions in order to clear out our stock and repay writers and subscribers. Hurry! This sale ends August 15th! Take advantage of it and visit our store here: http://theindepthgenealogist.com/shop-idg/idg-products/.

We will miss being in the genealogy community each month and hope that you know good-bye is not forever. After all, we are still genealogists. You never know when you will run into one of us at a conference or institute. We just might be there too. So until we meet again…

Thank you again for reading and we wish you all the best in your genealogical journey!

Jen & Terri

