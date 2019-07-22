Update: Reclaim The Records vs. Missouri

Reclaim The Records is well-known in genealogy circles as “that little non-profit activist group of genealogists, historians, teachers, journalists, open government advocates, and other troublemakers who fight for the release of historical and genealogical materials from government agencies, archives, and libraries.” For my past articles about the many successes of Reclaim The Records, see my previous articles by starting at: http://bit.ly/32CbvmV.

Reclaim The Records has now released a status report concerning its legal fight against a Missouri Sunshine Law case that was originally filed way back in November 2016 against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Reclaim The Records is trying to get the first-ever public and free copies of the Missouri birth index for 1920(ish)-2015 and the Missouri death index for 1968-2015. The non-profit organization just filed for a Motion for Summary Judgment in the case, and wishes to bring everyone up to speed on what’s been going on.

You can read the update on the Reclaim The Records blog at: http://bit.ly/2Y5Ywqa.