How to Back Up Google Photos to Your Computer

· July 23, 2019 · Photography · One Comment

My cell phone is configured to automatically send a copy of every new picture and video to Google Photos where they remain in a hidden area visible only to me. However, copying the same photos to my desktop or laptop computers and then later backing those up to the cloud turned out to be a bit complicated.

NOTE: Instructions on how to back up photos and videos made by Android smartphones may be found at http://bit.ly/2Gqidmz while iPhone/iPad/iPod touch users can find similar instructions at for their devices at http://bit.ly/2y7NS7G.

Luckily, Google’s Backup and Sync application for computers will copy Google photos to your Windows PC or Macintosh automatically.

The desktop app for files and photos replaces the previous Google Drive app for Windows and Mac and syncs to Google Photos and Google Drive. This change was brought about because of the growing concerns by users over the confusing connection between Google Drive and Google Photos, so Google made changes to simplify the experience.

The details are described in an article by Elsie Biage in the MakeTechEasier web site at: https://www.maketecheasier.com/backup-google-photos-computer/.

Now back up your photos and save them in 2, 3, 4, or even more different locations fors safe keeping.

One Comment

Taneya July 23, 2019 at 8:32 pm

Thanks for sharing! If I may share a correction – Backup & Sync is not new. I have been using it for two years as it was launched in July 2017. See https://www.blog.google/products/photos/introducing-backup-and-sync-google-photos-and-google-drive/. I use Google Photos too religiously so am glad to have it in light of the changes Google made earlier this month between Drive and Photos. Thx!





