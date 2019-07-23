How to Back Up Google Photos to Your Computer

My cell phone is configured to automatically send a copy of every new picture and video to Google Photos where they remain in a hidden area visible only to me. However, copying the same photos to my desktop or laptop computers and then later backing those up to the cloud turned out to be a bit complicated.

NOTE: Instructions on how to back up photos and videos made by Android smartphones may be found at http://bit.ly/2Gqidmz while iPhone/iPad/iPod touch users can find similar instructions at for their devices at http://bit.ly/2y7NS7G.

Luckily, Google’s Backup and Sync application for computers will copy Google photos to your Windows PC or Macintosh automatically.

The desktop app for files and photos replaces the previous Google Drive app for Windows and Mac and syncs to Google Photos and Google Drive. This change was brought about because of the growing concerns by users over the confusing connection between Google Drive and Google Photos, so Google made changes to simplify the experience.

The details are described in an article by Elsie Biage in the MakeTechEasier web site at: https://www.maketecheasier.com/backup-google-photos-computer/.

Now back up your photos and save them in 2, 3, 4, or even more different locations fors safe keeping.