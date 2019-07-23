IRS Allows Tax Breaks for Buyers of 23andMe Genetic Tests

July 23, 2019

Buyers of 23andMe Inc.’s genetic-testing kits will now have an easier time paying for the service with tax-advantaged health accounts after a favorable IRS ruling.

The decision offers more clarity to consumers and reduces the cost of the company’s service. It also highlights differences between the tax law’s permissive definition of medical care and health regulators’ more restrictive approach to direct-to-consumer testing products.

You can read the full story in an article in an article by Katherine Ellen Foley in the QZ.com web site at: http://bit.ly/2JM5b4F.

