Next Season of the UK Version of “Who Do You Think You Are ” Announcement

· July 24, 2019 · Video & Television · No Comments

Who Do You Think You Are has become one of the most beloved shows the BBC has created in recent years. It is a show all about genealogy, history, and getting a look in on celebrities’ lives.

The new season will include appearances and studies of the ancestry of Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe, Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet, Jack and Michael Whitehall, Mark Wright, Sharon Osbourne, Paul Merton, and Katherine Ryan.

You can read all the details at: http://bit.ly/30XfE2T.

Unfortunately, these shows will only be broadcast in the United Kingdom, not in North America or elsewhere.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: