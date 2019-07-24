Next Season of the UK Version of “Who Do You Think You Are ” Announcement

Who Do You Think You Are has become one of the most beloved shows the BBC has created in recent years. It is a show all about genealogy, history, and getting a look in on celebrities’ lives.

The new season will include appearances and studies of the ancestry of Harry Potter himself Daniel Radcliffe, Naomie Harris, Kate Winslet, Jack and Michael Whitehall, Mark Wright, Sharon Osbourne, Paul Merton, and Katherine Ryan.

You can read all the details at: http://bit.ly/30XfE2T.

Unfortunately, these shows will only be broadcast in the United Kingdom, not in North America or elsewhere.