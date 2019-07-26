Announcing the 51st annual BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy

The 2019 BYU Genealogy Conference will offer both professional and beginner genealogy classes. It will be held will be held at the Brigham Young University Conference Center on July 31–August 2.

The classes on the agenda this year will cover topics from beginners’ tips to DNA research and include just about everything else in between. Learn how to tackle international research or where to track down that military record. Discover effective methods for finding your ancestors as well as fun ways to record your discoveries to share with your family.

Details may be found in the announcement at: https://familyhistory.ce.byu.edu/?cid=bl-fsup-8741.