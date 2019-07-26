Announcing the 51st annual BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy

· July 26, 2019 · Conferences · No Comments

The 2019 BYU Genealogy Conference will offer both professional and beginner genealogy classes. It will be held will be held at the Brigham Young University Conference Center on July 31–August 2.

The classes on the agenda this year will cover topics from beginners’ tips to DNA research and include just about everything else in between. Learn how to tackle international research or where to track down that military record. Discover effective methods for finding your ancestors as well as fun ways to record your discoveries to share with your family.

Details may be found in the announcement at: https://familyhistory.ce.byu.edu/?cid=bl-fsup-8741.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: