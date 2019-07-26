Archaeologists Develop Interactive Map for Daughters of Zion Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia

A new tool is helping people learn more about a historic African American cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia. Archaeologists have developed an interactive map for the Daughters of Zion Cemetery. The preservers of the Daughters of Zion Cemetery said that new tool will help them in their efforts to tell the history of one of Charlottesville’s oldest cemeteries.

“The mapper is extremely helpful for people who do have markers – if they have descendants who are trying to find out where their ancestors are buried,” said said Edwina St. Rose’s, one of the preserves of Daughters of Zion Cemetery.

The interactive map uses a geographic information system to display information about more than 200 graves and markers at the site. Project Manager Steve Thompson has been working on the program for a little over a year and estimates there are thousands of unmarked graves. Thompson said the map will be updated with new information as more history is uncovered.

You can read the full story in an article by Annie Schroeder in the WVIR web site at: http://bit.ly/2Z9TCJU. You can also watch a news video of the story at: http://bit.ly/2MgXMMz.

Shouldn’t EVERY cemetery have a database like this?