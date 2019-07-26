Illinois Governor Signs Initiative to Protect Personal DNA Data

· July 26, 2019 · DNA, Legal Affairs · No Comments

Illinois residents’ genetic testing results will now be protected under a new state law passed by state Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday.

“As technology advances, we have to update our laws to reflect ways it can be improperly used, and the personal data of private citizens is being used inappropriately every day,” Crowe said. “Keeping genetic information confidential is crucial to protecting a person’s right to privacy.”

The legislation prohibits companies that provide direct-to-consumer commercial genetic testing, such as Ancestry.com and 23andMe, from sharing test results with health or life insurance companies without the consumer’s consent.

Illinois House Bill 2189 may be found at http://bit.ly/2K8xQ2K and is effective Jan. 1, 2020.

