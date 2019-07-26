International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies 39th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy to be Held in Cleveland

More than 800 Jewish genealogists from the United States and around the world will gather in Cleveland for the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies 39th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy from July 28 to Aug. 2. The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies (IAJGS) and the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland are hosting the conference in Cleveland this year,

The conference draws attendees with all levels of experience and knowledge and our programming is designed to meet that variety of needs.

You can read an article about the conference written by Ken Bravo, president of the IAJGS and a past president of the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland, in the Cleveland Jewish News web site at: http://bit.ly/32SvJJ7.

