New Essex Parish Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Billion Graves Cemetery Indexes

Pinpoint your ancestor’s final resting place with new additions to our Billion Graves Cemetery Indexes. Our latest update includes:

Cemetery records are of great importance in discovering where and when your ancestor died. They can also provide you with information regarding their birth and marriage dates.

With an abundance of cemeteries, it can be overwhelming trying to pinpoint the precise cemetery in which your ancestor was laid to rest, and visiting each potential location is costly. However, in partnering with BillionGraves, we aim to make available all the cemetery records held on their site for free, saving you time and money as you search for your ancestor. BillionGraves is the largest resource for GPS-tagged headstone and burial records on the web, with over 12 million headstone records.

Kent Burials

Over 4,500 records of burials that took place at St Martin’s church in Cheriton are now available to search. These new additions cover two periods, 1843 to 1855 and 1907 to 1958. Search these records to discover where and when your ancestor was buried, as well as the names of their spouse and father.

These records constitute a valuable resource for researching ancestry in Kent and have been provided in association with Canterbury Cathedral Archives, Kent County Council, the North West Kent Family History Society, Folkestone & District Family History Society and Val Brown. For a full list of all parishes and date ranges currently covered, view our parish list.

Scotland, Orkney, 1821 South Ronaldsay Census

The 1821 Orkney census, taken on the night of 18 May, was part of the third decennial census taken in the UK. Each result include both a transcript and image of the original documents. The 1821 Orkney census was taken on the night of 18 May 1821. It was the third decennial census for the UK.

Enumerators around the country were responsible for creating an accurate records of the number of people living in their area. However, and fortunately for genealogists and family historians, the enumerator for south Ronaldsay and Burray, schoolmaster Peter Nicholson McLaren, decided to make full lists of names. He records the names along with ages and occupations. The Orkney Islands are located off the northern coast of Scotland, between the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean.

International records update – Finland

Search for your Finnish ancestors in three indexes of more than six million baptisms, marriages and burials between 1657 and 1909. These transcripts will also generate hints against any names stored in your Findmypast Family Tree.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

This week we have added 102,572 new pages and two new titles to our collection. This week sees the addition The Queen, or to give it its full title, The Queen, The Ladies’ Newspaper and Court Chronicle, a society magazine by Samuel Beeton established in 1861. We also have another new women’s title joining The Archive this week – the Women’s Gazette and Weekly News. Published in Manchester, this was a ‘journal devoted to the social and political position of women.’

Our existing specialist and regional titles have not been neglected either. We have a significant update to the Bristol Times and Mirror, with over 33,000 pages added, covering the years 1897 to 1911. We have also updated two of our early Labour publications – Clarion and the Labour Leader – as well as one of our religious titles, Witness (Edinburgh), and one of our sporting titles, the Football Post (Nottingham), displaying the astonishing range of interests represented in our Archive.