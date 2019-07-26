New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Related to Queen Elizabeth

I am not sure if this qualifies as “news” or not as most everyone with western European ancestry is related to almost every member of every royal family. However, the connection between Britain’s new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and Her Majesty was recently documented.

The BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? programme discovered in 2008 that Mr Johnson’s paternal grandmother Yvonne Eileen Irene Williams (nicknamed ‘Granny Butter) whose family name was de Pfeffel, was a descendent of Prince Paul Von Wurttemberg.

Yvonne’s great grandparents were Baron Charles de Pfeffel and Karoline von Rottenburg. Karoline was the illegitimate daughter of Prince Paul von Wurttermberg and an actress named Friederike Margrethe Porth. In turn, Prince Paul was a great-great grandson of King George II, who reigned from 1727 until 1760.

When told of the connection, Mr Johnson said: “If you had told me that I was related to George II, I would have thought you were absolutely crackers,” he said. “I would have been terribly proud just to have been related to the German King, but I can’t hide it from you that even in our common European home, I am particularly thrilled to have some British Royal ancestry as well.”

