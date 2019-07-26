Wapello County (Iowa) Genealogy Society Moves into New Home

This is a follow-up to my earlier (brief) article at http://bit.ly/2MgGkI3.

The Wapello County Genealogy Society has found a new home for its library, and members were busy moving items to it Thursday.

Bill Hansen, newsletter editor for the society, said the group has found space in the Wapello Building on West Main Street. By the afternoon, most of the items had been moved from the former space Wapello County Historical Museum, and it was time to start getting things organized.

