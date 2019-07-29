Ontario’s Vernon Directories are now Beginning to Online

Ontario Ancestors, along with Family Search International and Library & Archives Canada, is undertaking the digitization of all available editions of the Vernon Directories. These digital copies are fully searchable and, best of all, they are freely available to all. The first of these directories are now available.

Despite the name, Vernon Directories were not related to a town or city named Vernon, Instead, the name “Vernon Directories” is derived from the name of the publisher, Henry Vernon & Son. The Vernon Directories were published yearly, by city, from the 1890s to 2014, except 2010, when the company’s ownership changed. They cover most of Ontario, including the province’s capital city of Toronto.

The project plans to digitize the historical Vernon directories for the province of Ontario and the directories are to be freely searchable online for family historians, researchers, and Canadians. When completed, the initiative will encompass an estimated 1,875 directories.

See more, plus a link to the directories uploaded this past weekend, at https://ogs.on.ca/vernons-directories.

My thanks to newsletter reader David Thompson for telling me about the status of this project.