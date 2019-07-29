Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

Illinois Governor Signs Initiative to Protect Personal DNA Data

Archaeologists Develop Interactive Map for Daughters of Zion Cemetery in Charlottesville, Virginia

Death of the Blue Bloods ‘Red Book’ As Debrett’s Moves Online Only

New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is Related to Queen Elizabeth

Next Season of the UK Version of “Who Do You Think You Are ” Announcement

IRS Allows Tax Breaks for Buyers of 23andMe Genetic Tests

International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies 39th International Conference on Jewish Genealogy to be Held in Cleveland

Announcing the 51st annual BYU Conference on Family History and Genealogy

Wapello County (Iowa) Genealogy Society Moves into New Home

Ancestry.com Adds Online Records: Europe, Registration of Foreigners and German Persecutees, 1939-1947

New Essex Parish Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

How to Back Up Google Photos to Your Computer

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

