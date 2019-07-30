MacFamilyTree 9 and MobileFamilyTree 9 are Now Available

Synium Software has released major new releases, both in the Macintosh version and in the iPad/iPhone version of the company’s genealogy software. It is reported to be the most comprehensive update in MacFamilyTree’s 21 year history. You can learn all about it at https://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree.

I was going to list all the changes until I found the MacFamilyTree already has an excellent list available at https://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree/whatsnew. If you use a Mac, an iPhone, or an iPad, you should take a look at that list. Indeed, it is a very long list!

Perhaps best of all, MacFamilyTree 9 is now available with a 50% discount for everyone – regardless if you own a previous version or not. If you own a previous version of MacFamilyTree, your data will be automatically migrated to version 9. This offer is only valid for a short time – after that, no update with a discount will be possible. See https://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree#updatediscount for the details.

MacFamilyTree has long been one of my favorite Macintosh genealogy programs and I am looking forward to spending some time with all the new features in version 9.

You also will want to watch the video above. If the video doesn’t display properly for you in this newsletter, you can watch the same video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h1ziQzhxTXc&feature=youtu.be.

MacFamilyTree 9 is available by either looking at https://apps.apple.com/app/macfamilytree-9/id1458866808?ls=1&mt=12 or in the Macintosh App Store.

MobileFamilyTree 9 is available in the iPhone/iPad App Store.