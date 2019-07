In July, MyHeritage added 27,612,119 new records from four new collections: Australia Electoral Rolls, 1893-1949; Quebec Marriage Returns, 1926-1997; Honolulu, Hawaii Passenger Lists, 1900-1953; and Baltimore, Maryland Passenger Lists, 1891-1943 have been added to SuperSearch™.

Details may be found in the MyHeritage Blog at: https://blog.myheritage.com/2019/07/new-record-collections-added-in-july-2019/.