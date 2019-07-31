Call For Presenters: Ontario Ancestors Conference & Family History Show 2020

The following announcement was written by the Board of Ontario Ancestors:

The Board of Ontario Ancestors (OGS) is delighted to announce that the 2020 annual conference will take place on June 5-7 at the Hamilton Convention Centre. The Conference Committee is already hard at work behind the scenes, planning an inspiring event under the banner, “Finding the Past – Moving into the Future.” Ontario Ancestors continues to boast the largest membership of any Canadian family history organization with its conference attracting speakers and attendees from across the globe.

The Program Committee invites proposals for Workshops and Lectures on:

How to conduct research in repositories and how technology can help

How to use technology to preserve items from the past

Finding items from the past while moving into the future: Using eBay, YouTube, blogging, social media, etc.

How to use technology to improve your research skills

Using DNA in your research

How to be a better ancestor for our own descendants

How to research First Nations and Métis family history

Country specific research such as Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland, Europe, etc.

Other topics will be considered that fit the Conference theme

Speakers will receive an honorarium alongside appropriate expenses and complimentary Conference registration. Please submit your proposals by email to the address below. Please include:

Your full name

Contact details including mailing address, telephone number, email address, and website address (if applicable)

Biographical information, including recent speaking credits (no more than 150 words)

For each proposal please provide a unique title, a summary of 250 words maximum, identify the intended audience (Beginner, Intermediate or Advanced) and specific A/V requirements. Multiple proposals are encouraged.

DEADLINE FOR PROPOSALS: 29 August 2019

To submit proposals or ask questions, please contact the Conference 2020 Program Committee at: ruth.blair@ogs.on.ca. For more information about Ontario Ancestors, please visit: http://ogs.on.ca.