MyHeritage Returns to the Dr. Phil Show

Recently, Dr. Phil discovered some fascinating information regarding his family history. Now with the help of MyHeritage, his wife, Robin McGraw, is about to do the same.

“I can’t wait. I’m so excited,” says Robin.

“MyHeritage is the leading global service for family history, with over 100 million users worldwide,” says MyHeritage consultant Yvette Corporon, adding that the service empowers users to discover, preserve, and share their family histories.

Tracing Robin’s lineage back seven generations, the researchers at MyHeritage discovered a very long line of military service, including her 5x great-grandfather, James Edwin Jones, who served in the Revolutionary War.

“Oh my heavens!” exclaims Robin, adding, “It either means I come from a very long line of peacemakers, or a long line of those who will not back down from a good fight.”

The segment will air again on August 1 — find your local listing to tune in, or watch the segment here: https://www.drphil.com/videos/what-myheritage-helped-robin-mcgraw-discover-about-her-family-history/ or by clicking on the image below:

NOTE: Not all web browsers can display the above video. For instance, my default web browser will not display it. However, I switched to a different web browser and it worked perfectly. If you don’t succeed on the first attempt, do the same thing I did: try a different web browser.