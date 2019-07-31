The International Society of Family History Writers & Editors (ISFHWE) has Announced the Return of the “Excellence in Writing” Competition

The following announcement was written by the International Society of Family History Writers & Editors (ISFHWE):

The International Society of Family History Writers and Editors (ISFHWE) is reminding writers IN ALL MEDIA (magazines, newspapers, journals, websites, blogs) that the 2020 Excellence-in-Writing Competition is now open for entries through 15 March 2020.

The competition is open to both MEMBERS and NON-MEMBERS of ISFHWE; both published and non-published authors may enter (see category list below). The categories are:

Category I – Columns. This is for columns of original content, published on a regular basis, in any medium, published in 2019-2020. Each entry must consist of 2,000 words or fewer. These are entries from the author’s regular column – not features. Note that these may be print or online columns (including blogs).

Category II — Articles. These one-time articles (not part of the author’s column) must have been published in 2019-2020 in a journal, magazine, newsletter, blog or website. Entries cannot exceed 5,000 words. Note that these may be print or online articles, including GUEST entries on a blog. Footnotes are not included in the word count.

Category III – Genealogy Newsletter. This category is for society or family association newsletters published in 2019-2020. Entries should consist of two issues, each submitted as a single file in PDF format. The judging will be based on originality, content, visual appeal, writing and editing quality, and accuracy. The award is to the editor of the publication. These may be print or online newsletters. The once-a-year newsletters usually sent at Christmas do not qualify for this competition as two issues from the same calendar year are needed.

Category IV –Unpublished Authors. Entrants in this category aspire to be published writers or columnists in the field of genealogy, family or local history. The submissions in this category are original and unpublished, between 500 and 2,000 words. Since these are UNPUBLISHED, blogs are not eligible for this category. The articles should be unpublished at the time they were submitted to the competition.

Category V– Unpublished material – Published Authors. This category is for original, unpublished genealogically- related articles by previously published authors. Entries should be between 500 and 3,000 words. Since these are UNPUBLISHED, blogs are not eligible for this category. The articles should be unpublished at the time they were submitted to the competition.

Category VI – Poetry/Song Lyrics. This category is for original content (published in 2019-2020 or unpublished) that is related to family history. Entries should be no longer than 1000 words and have a title. This may include song lyrics (music is not judged).

Winners (1st, 2nd, 3rd) in each category will be awarded a prize and a digital certificate. Digital certificates may be awarded for Honorable Mentions. The awards will be announced in Spring 2020.

Entries must be submitted in PDF, Word, WordPerfect, or JPG format by e-mail in time to meet this deadline. Please note: Footnotes will not count toward word count. Send entries to: Competition@ISFHWE.org.

Appropriate entry fee(s) – and membership dues to receive the discount – may be paid via PayPal on the ISFHWE website at ISFHWE.org. Full information on the competition is available on the ISFHWE website in the “2020 Excellence-in- Writing Competition – Information and Online Entry Form” link, which leads to: http://www.isfhwe.org/excellence- in-writing-competition/. For questions, contact the Competition Coordinator at: Competition@ISFHWE.org.