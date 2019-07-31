Thomas Mulligan’s Humorous Obituary

“Thomas (Tomm) WJ Mulligan of Nashua [New Hampshire] has passed away at home in his recliner as he had threatened to for years.

“He was a kid from Brooklyn who grew up to live the American Dream of marriage, a career, a house in the suburbs and two pain in the ass kids. He attended Bishop Ford High School.

“He was a DIYer with no less than five unfinished projects at any time.”

And the obituary continues at: https://www.anctil-rochette.com/notices/Thomas-Mulligan.

Yes, he sounds like “my kind of guy!”

My thanks to newsletter reader Leslie Drewitz for telling me about the obituary.

