New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 July 2019

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, England, Peru, Spain, and the United States, including AK, AZ, CA, CO, GA, HI, ID, IL, IA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NJ, NM, NC, OH, PA, TX, VA and WI.

