New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, England, Peru, Spain, and the United States, including AK, AZ, CA, CO, GA, HI, ID, IL, IA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NJ, NM, NC, OH, PA, TX, VA and WI.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|60
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|72,142
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|70
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018
|147,944
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Copenhagen City, Burial Registers, 1805-1968
|244,394
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|188,093
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992
|38,736
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|11,708
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969
|65,000
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska, State Archives (Juneau), Military Service Discharge Records, 1898-1934
|2,176
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Gila County, Cemetery Records, 1927-1994
|1,013
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Northern U.S. District Court Naturalization Index, 1852-1989
|810,279
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973
|3,533
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985
|6
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Colorado Naturalization Records, 1876-1990
|158,496
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Church Vital Records, 1828-1991
|8,086
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Passport Records, 1874-1898
|6,575
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|281
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Northern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1906-1994
|95,590
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Stephenson County, Cedarville Cemetery Record, 1850-2007
|83
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Stephenson County, Lena Park Cemetery Transcriptions, 1854-1983
|473
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942
|13
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|17
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota Naturalization Records and Indexes, 1872-1962
|88,691
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Missouri Deaths 1835-1976
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana Naturalization Records, 1868-1999
|73,829
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903
|2,349
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Mexico Naturalization Records, 1882-1983
|27,104
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000
|97
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949
|5
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935
|21
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|179
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|156
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|50,200
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Naturalization Records, 1906-1930
|2,961
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia Naturalization Petitions, 1906-1929
|22,911
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin Index to Naturalization Petitions, 1848-1990
|4,866
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee Petitions for Naturalization, 1848-1991
|249,039
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
