New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 29 July 2019

· August 1, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, England, Peru, Spain, and the United States, including AK, AZ, CA, CO, GA, HI, ID, IL, IA, MI, MN, MO, MT, NJ, NM, NC, OH, PA, TX, VA and WI.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 60 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 72,142 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 70 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018 147,944 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Copenhagen City, Burial Registers, 1805-1968 244,394 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 188,093 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992 38,736 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 11,708 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969 65,000 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alaska, State Archives (Juneau), Military Service Discharge Records, 1898-1934 2,176 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Gila County, Cemetery Records, 1927-1994 1,013 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Northern U.S. District Court Naturalization Index, 1852-1989 810,279 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973 3,533 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 6 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Colorado Naturalization Records, 1876-1990 158,496 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Church Vital Records, 1828-1991 8,086 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Passport Records, 1874-1898 6,575 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 281 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Northern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1906-1994 95,590 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Stephenson County, Cedarville Cemetery Record, 1850-2007 83 0 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Stephenson County, Lena Park Cemetery Transcriptions, 1854-1983 473 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942 13 0 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 17 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota Naturalization Records and Indexes, 1872-1962 88,691 0 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri Deaths 1835-1976 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana Naturalization Records, 1868-1999 73,829 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903 2,349 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Mexico Naturalization Records, 1882-1983 27,104 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 97 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935 21 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007 179 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 50,200 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Naturalization Records, 1906-1930 2,961 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia Naturalization Petitions, 1906-1929 22,911 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin Index to Naturalization Petitions, 1848-1990 4,866 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee Petitions for Naturalization, 1848-1991 249,039 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

