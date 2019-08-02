FGS 2019 National Conference to be Held in Washington, DC on August 21–24

One of the major genealogy conferences in the U.S. is going to be held in 3 weeks in Washington, DC. The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS), in cooperation with sponsoring local societies, corporate sponsors, and partner organizations, is planning for a full four-day format jam-packed conference with topics of interest to every genealogist. This conference should appeal to genealogy newcomers and experienced genealogists alike.

The location in Washington obviously offers many more genealogy research opportunities, such as the nearby U.S. National Archives and Records Administration locations (yes, there are two of them), along with the Library of Congress, DAR Library, U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and others. You might want to come early and stay late to do research at the many nearby archives!

I could write a lot about this conference but that has already been done. For all the information available, look at the conference’s web site at: https://fgs.org/annual-conference/ and also make sure you check out the full schedule at: https://fgs.org/conference/2019-program/.

I will say that I have been going to FGS conferences for years and have always enjoyed them and also have learned a lot at every conference. I plan to be at this year’s conference in the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC and expect it will be at least as good as previous conferences, if not better.

Will I see you there?