The SeekingMichigan.org web site is a huge resource for anyone researching Michigan families. I have mentioned the SeekingMichigan.org site many times in this newsletter. (Click here to find my past references to the site.) Now the web site is moving to a new URL (web address). On September 1, 2019, the digital collections currently available on SeekingMichigan.org will move to Michiganology.org.

There will be some impact to links in many other web sites that presently link to the old SeekingMichigan.org web site. That includes all the old links in this newsletter’s past articles. However, the benefits of using the new address of Michiganology.org should make the transition worthwhile. As stated in the announcement:

“Ultimately, we made this move to give you a better website. The Michigan History Center and its partners want to continually improve access to public records. When the Michigan History Center staff debated what changes would be necessary in a new website, the user’s feedback drove the discussion.”

You can read the full announcement at https://seekingmichigan.org/look/2019/07/29/seekingmichigan-org-is-moving.

My thanks to newsletter reader Mary K. Freel for telling me about this move.