TheGenealogist Announces New Searchable Headstones from across England, Scotland and Wales as well as Jersey in the Channel Islands, Cyprus and India

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released nearly 60,000 new individuals on Headstones from another 61 churchyards and cemeteries. This means that there are now a total of over 174,500 individuals that are fully searchable in TheGenealogist’s Headstone collection which has examples from across England, Scotland and Wales as well as Jersey in the Channel Islands, Cyprus and India.

The new data will allow the family history researcher to discover:

60,000 individuals recorded on Headstones

recorded on Headstones churchyards and cemeteries from various parts of England and Wales

use the Map Explorer to see the location of cemeteries in and around an ancestor’s town

The headstone of Herbert, Ist Baron Austin (Founder of Austin Motor Company) in Lickey Churchyard

This release covers the burial grounds at the following:

Anglesey, St Tysilio; Atcham, St Eata; Badger, St Giles; Belbroughton, Holy Trinity; Betws-y-Coed; Bishops Wood, St John; Blymhill, St Mary; Boningale, St Chad; Bristol, St Paul; Buckhorn Weston, St John; Bylchau, St Thomas; Capel Garmon; Cofton Hackett, St Michael & All Angels; Dolwyddelan, St Gwyddelan; East Orchard, St Thomas; East Stour, Christ Church; Edgerton Cemetery; Frankley, St Leonard; Gwytherin, St Winefride; Harlow, St Mary Little Parndon; Harlow, St Mary Magdalene; Heanton Punchardon, St Augs; Henllan, St Sadwrn; Ince, St James; Iwerne Courtney; Lickey Parish Church; Lickey Rose Hill; Llanedwen; Llanfair Talhaiarn; LLangernyw Capel Garnedd; Llangernyw, St Digain; Llanrwst Seion Methodist Chapel; Llanrwst, St Mary; Llansannan Capel Coffa; Llansannan, St Sannan; Llanwrst, St Grwst; Long Crichel, St Mary; Marnhull Cemetery; Marnhull, Our Lady; Meltham, St James; Newborough, St Peter; Penistone, St John; Penmachno Capel; Penmachno, St Tudclud; Pensford, St Thomas a Becket; Pentrefoelas Church; Publow All Saints; Purse Caundle, St Peter; Rhydymwyn, St John; Santon Downham, St Mary; Shillingstone, Holy Rood; Tal-y-Bont Capel; Tisbury Cemetery; Todber, St Andrew; Trefnant Holy Trinity; Trefriw, St Mary; Tyn-y-Groes; West Orchard, St Luke; Wilton, St Mary & St Nicholas; Wroxeter, St Andrew; Ysbyty Ifan, St John

These fully searchable records are transcribed from images of the headstone memorials. This latest release from TheGenealogist covers many parts of the UK, the images and the transcriptions being provided by volunteers working for the UKIndexer projects which rewards those who wish to photograph, transcribe or do both with credits to pay for genealogy books, software, online subscriptions and more.

Read our article on the UKIndexer Volunteers find Family History:

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2019/volunteers-find-family-history-rewarding-1146/

These records released today are available to Diamond subscribers of TheGenealogist as part of the Deaths and Burials Records collection.