Help Wanted at the U.S. Census

As a genealogist, you should be well qualified for this position! More than 500,000 temporary and part-time jobs are available as the Census Bureau ramps up hiring to conduct the 2020 Census next year. Hiring has begun for a variety of jobs including census takers who visit homes and office workers who check home addresses among other things. Pay ranges from $13 to $30 an hour, depending on where you live.
Details may be found at: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USCENSUS/bulletins/2566df3.
One Comment
Has anyone gotten a callback? I applied in November last year, as soon as they opened up the application process. I’m available any time, a former federal employee, have a degree, etc. There are constant ads about hiring, yet here I am, hoping and waiting and wanting to get involved. Frustrating! I guess I live in an area where they really don’t need help.
LikeLike