Help Wanted at the U.S. Census

As a genealogist, you should be well qualified for this position! More than 500,000 temporary and part-time jobs are available as the Census Bureau ramps up hiring to conduct the 2020 Census next year. Hiring has begun for a variety of jobs including census takers who visit homes and office workers who check home addresses among other things. Pay ranges from $13 to $30 an hour, depending on where you live.

Details may be found at: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/USCENSUS/bulletins/2566df3.