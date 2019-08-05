Update: the Genealogy Cruise to Bermuda 2020

The following email message from Diana Crisman Smith provides the latest details on the planned genealogy cruise to Bermuda in July 2020. (I will also be on that cruise as cohost, along with Ann Staley, who also is a speaker on the cruise.) While Diana sent this email message to everyone who has previously enjoyed genealogy cruises sponsored by Diana and her late husband Gary Smith, I believe the message also may be of interest to potential “first timers” who are interested in a relaxed genealogy cruise to Bermuda. Here is the message:

Hello Genealogists!

I’m ready for a genealogy at sea adventure. Are you?

You may have heard that Gary Smith passed away in February 2018. Although he is terribly missed (especially by me), he wanted the genealogy adventures to continue, so I am working on a cruise to Bermuda in July 2020. Our friend Dick Eastman will serve as cohost.

I’m contacting you because you have been with us on a previous genealogy cruise or have asked for information. We will be travelling with CruiseEverything again, on the lovely Celebrity Summit, with our friends Dick Eastman and Ann Staley, 19 July to 26 July 2020.

Full details (including the printable flyer) are available on the CruiseEverything website at https://www.cecruisegroups.com/2020-genealogy-cruise.html. There is a link to the upcoming cruise, with photos of the ship, cabins, restaurants, and public areas, and information on the ports of call. You can also see a gallery of photos from our previous genealogy cruises. Check it out!

As before, we are planning a wide range of genealogy activities. We will have presentations and some group sessions in private meeting rooms, one-on-one consultation opportunities, and lots of networking available. There will be genealogy activities every day at sea, plus a few optional opportunities in port, should anyone choose to stay onboard. The topics will be announced soon.

The Summit is a lovely 5-star ship (I’ve sailed on her before), and Celebrity treats us very well. We will leave Port Liberty (New York City metro area) on Sunday afternoon, sailing past the Statue of Liberty en route to Newport, RI, (I have ancestry in RI) where we will dock for the day on Monday, departing at 5 PM. We will then be at sea until Wednesday afternoon when we will dock in Kings Wharf, Bermuda. We will remain there until Friday afternoon. We will then be at sea Friday night and Saturday, returning to Port Liberty on Sunday morning. This will give us plenty of time for genealogy, networking, shipboard activities, and sightseeing in the ports.

For more details and any questions, contact Herb at CruiseEverything (239)275-1717. Be sure to ask about the early booking amenities available from Celebrity and travel insurance. The deposit to hold your space is $250 per person, with final payment due 15 March 2020.

We look forward to seeing you again. Any questions on the genealogy portion of the trip, contact me at TalkGenealogy@gmail.com.

Diana Crisman Smith

Dick Eastman

Ann Staley

Your genealogy-at-sea hosts

By the way, if you want flyers for local distribution, you can print directly from the website. If you need more, let us know when, where, and how many and we will send to you.

Click on the above image or click here to view a larger brochure.