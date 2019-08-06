Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos

From part one of a two part series of sharing tips on how to date and identify old family photos, published on the Legacy Tree Genealogists’ blog:

“Many family historians have a collection of unidentified old family photos they’re not sure what to do with–but can’t bear to throw out. In this article, we’ll share tips for helping you accurately date old family photos.

“Photographs are one of the treasures of genealogy. There is something about being able to look an ancestor in the eye—we make a connection to the people we can identify by both name and face. We search for traces of ourselves in their faces. We wonder what they were thinking or doing, or why that photograph was taken on that particular day.

“But photographs can be perilous. Sometimes the people in the photograph are not who we think they are.”

You can find Part I of this article at https://www.legacytree.com/blog/date-old-family-photos and I assume Part II will be available on the same blog before long.