Joseph M. (Joe) Lalley Jr., R.I.P.

· August 6, 2019 · People · No Comments

Joe Lalley Jr

Joseph (Joe) M. Lalley Jr of Asheville, North Carolina passed away Friday night, August 2, 2019 at the age of 93. He had a long and productive life as a teacher and headmaster, as documented in his obituary at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/citizen-times/obituary.aspx?pid=193555419.However, he was better known in the genealogy community for the website he created at http://www.lalley.com many years ago that charts the genealogy links between County Galway, Ireland and Wilmington, Delaware.

While Joe Lalley’s obituary may be found at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/citizen-times/obituary.aspx?pid=193555419, perhaps an even better memorial to his dedication and accomplishments may be found at his web site at: http://www.lalley.com.

My thanks to newsletter reader Mike Carroll for telling me the sad news.

