Maine Genealogical Society Annual Conference

· August 6, 2019 · Conferences, Societies · No Comments

The Maine Genealogical Society, in partnership with the Maine Historical Society, will present a two-day DNA themed research weekend in Portland, Maine on September 13 and 14.

Friday will be “Workshop Day” that includes:

  • Patricia Hobbs-Working with GEDMatch (hands on, charged laptop needed)
  • Karen Stanbary-Introduction to Chromosome Mapping & DNA Painter (presentation)

The full conference will meet on Saturday and the sessions will include:

  • A Roadmap to Solving Genealogical Problems with Autosomal DNA, Part 1 (Patricia Hobbs)
  • DNA Company Testing Tools (Karen Stanbury)
  • DNA in Native American Research – An Intermediate Discussion (Nancy Lecompte)
  • A Roadmap to Solving Genealogical Problems with Autosomal DNA, Part 2 (Patricia Hobbs)
  • Common Mistakes with DNA (Karen Stanbary)
  • Overlooked X Chromosome Matches (Helen Shaw)

Anyone who registers before August 20 will be entered into a drawing with the first prize is a DNA kit from My Heritage.

More info can be found on the Maine Genealogical Society’s blog at https://maineroots.org/blog/ with registration information and further details available on the Society’s website at: https://maineroots.org/product/2019-fall-conference/.

