Napa, California Mortuary Records are Now Online

A new database of funeral records from the Treadway & Wigger Funeral Home in Napa, California, just went online. This is an excellent resource for genealogists as the records are from the early 1900s to the early 2000s. Each online record includes photo(s) of index cards, but much more valuable are the photos of the complete funeral records. Those include a long list of details about a person’s funeral, including a breakdown of each expense billed. Older records contain less information. As the years passed, more information was recorded.

Here is a thumbnail-size image of one typical funeral record:

Click on the above image to view a larger image.

You can search the Napa Mortuary Records by starting on the SFgenealogy web site at: http://www.sfgenealogy.org/php/nmrsearch/nmrindex.php. You can then use image viewer in your web browser to zoom in and out in order to read all the information on each large image. Another method is to use your web browser to download the image and store it someplace on your hard drive. Then you can use your favorite image editor or viewer program to zoom in and out or to even print the image.

The above image includes both a handwritten entry in the book plus an inserted obituary clipped from a local newspaper. Not all the records will include printed obituaries but many of them do include obituaries or other documents.

The Treadway & Wigger Funeral Home records are available online free of charge.

My thanks to newsletter reader Larry Parker for telling me about this valuable online resource.