New Records Available on FamilySearch from July 2019

· August 6, 2019 · Online Sites ·

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in July of 2019 with over 7 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, England, France, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Venezuela, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and WisconsinUnited States Deceased Physician Files are included as well.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country Collection Indexed Records Comments
Australia Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005 1,988 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Australia Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940 21,817 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913 76,699 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 60 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 80,866 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980 406 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 35,132 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 128,641 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Cape Verde Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957 8,428 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018 147,944 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 157,208 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Denmark Denmark, Copenhagen City, Burial Registers, 1805-1968 244,394 New indexed records collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010 22,716 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957 1,534,323 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 202,499 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 188,093 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 54,688 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1836 32,012 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942 18,855 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Udine, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1815, 1871-1911 15,669 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 442,424 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005 116,682 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992 38,736 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 28,371 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998 9,551 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 104,859 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911 58,491 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989 133,763 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969 65,000 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain, Province of Gerona, Municipal Records, 1566-1956 2,127 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Scandinavia, Mission Emigration Records, 1852-1920 27,406 New indexed records collection
Sweden Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860 45,137 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden, Swedish Mission Emigration Records, 1905-1932 1,200 New indexed records collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 19,615 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alaska, State Archives (Juneau), Military Service Discharge Records, 1898-1934 2,176 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Gila County, Cemetery Records, 1927-1994 1,013 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Yavapai County, Pioneers’ Home Resident Ledger and Index, 1911-2000 2,834 New indexed records collection
United States California, Northern U.S. District Court Naturalization Index, 1852-1989 810,279 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973 129,172 New indexed records collection
United States California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 496 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Colorado Naturalization Records, 1876-1990 158,496 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Church Vital Records, 1828-1991 8,086 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909 198,815 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991 10,343 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Passport Records, 1874-1898 6,575 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 281 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Northern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1906-1994 95,590 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Stephenson County, Cedarville Cemetery Record, 1850-2007 83 New indexed records collection
United States Illinois, Stephenson County, Lena Park Cemetery Transcriptions, 1854-1983 473 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942 13 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, Church Records, 1819-1991 49,958 New indexed records collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 18,638 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 10,872 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 17 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota Naturalization Records and Indexes, 1872-1962 88,691 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri Deaths 1835-1976 39 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956 101,417 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana Naturalization Records, 1868-1999 73,829 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007 376 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903 93,791 New indexed records collection
United States New Mexico Naturalization Records, 1882-1983 27,104 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 97 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949 5 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, Multnomah County, Poor Farm Admissions Records, 1900-1962 18,060 New indexed records collection
United States Oregon, Multnomah County, Voting Registration Records, 1908-1958 988,549 New indexed records collection
United States Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935 4,921 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007 335 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 50,200 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 50,134 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah Naturalization Records, 1906-1930 2,961 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia Naturalization Petitions, 1906-1929 22,911 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin Index to Naturalization Petitions, 1848-1990 4,866 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee Petitions for Naturalization, 1848-1991 249,039 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013 224,998 Added indexed records to an existing collection

