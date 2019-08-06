New Records Available on FamilySearch from July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in July of 2019 with over 7 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, England, France, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Venezuela, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. United States Deceased Physician Files are included as well.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.