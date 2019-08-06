New Records Available on FamilySearch from July 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in July of 2019 with over 7 million new indexed family history records from all over the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cape Verde, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, England, France, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Venezuela, and the United States, which includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. United States Deceased Physician Files are included as well.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia Cemetery Inscriptions, 1802-2005
|1,988
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, Immigrants Ship Papers, 1849-1940
|21,817
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913
|76,699
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|60
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|80,866
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980
|406
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|35,132
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|128,641
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Cape Verde
|Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957
|8,428
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Catholic Church Records, 1576-2018
|147,944
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|157,208
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Denmark
|Denmark, Copenhagen City, Burial Registers, 1805-1968
|244,394
|New indexed records collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010
|22,716
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England and Wales, National Index of Wills and Administrations, 1858-1957
|1,534,323
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|202,499
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|188,093
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|54,688
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1836
|32,012
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Pesaro e Urbino, Urbino, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1942
|18,855
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Udine, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1806-1815, 1871-1911
|15,669
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|442,424
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Áncash, Civil Registration, 1888-2005
|116,682
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Catholic Church Records, 1603-1992
|38,736
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|28,371
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Tacna, Civil Registration, 1850-1998
|9,551
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|104,859
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Natal, Passenger Lists, 1860-1911
|58,491
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Orange Free State, Probate Records from the Master of the Supreme Court, 1832-1989
|133,763
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Diocese of Cartagena, Catholic Church Records, 1503-1969
|65,000
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain, Province of Gerona, Municipal Records, 1566-1956
|2,127
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Scandinavia, Mission Emigration Records, 1852-1920
|27,406
|New indexed records collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Örebro Church Records, 1613-1918; index 1635-1860
|45,137
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden, Swedish Mission Emigration Records, 1905-1932
|1,200
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|19,615
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska, State Archives (Juneau), Military Service Discharge Records, 1898-1934
|2,176
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Gila County, Cemetery Records, 1927-1994
|1,013
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Yavapai County, Pioneers’ Home Resident Ledger and Index, 1911-2000
|2,834
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Northern U.S. District Court Naturalization Index, 1852-1989
|810,279
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973
|129,172
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985
|496
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Colorado Naturalization Records, 1876-1990
|158,496
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Church Vital Records, 1828-1991
|8,086
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909
|198,815
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Naturalization Records, 1838-1991
|10,343
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Passport Records, 1874-1898
|6,575
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|281
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Northern District Petitions for Naturalization, 1906-1994
|95,590
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Stephenson County, Cedarville Cemetery Record, 1850-2007
|83
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Illinois, Stephenson County, Lena Park Cemetery Transcriptions, 1854-1983
|473
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Birth Records, 1921-1942
|13
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, Church Records, 1819-1991
|49,958
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|18,638
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|10,872
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|17
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota Naturalization Records and Indexes, 1872-1962
|88,691
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Missouri Deaths 1835-1976
|39
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Jackson County Voter Registration Records, 1928-1956
|101,417
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana Naturalization Records, 1868-1999
|73,829
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Flathead County Records, 1871-2007
|376
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Death Index, 1901-1903
|93,791
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New Mexico Naturalization Records, 1882-1983
|27,104
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000
|97
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949
|5
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, Multnomah County, Poor Farm Admissions Records, 1900-1962
|18,060
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Oregon, Multnomah County, Voting Registration Records, 1908-1958
|988,549
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Huntingdon County, Delayed Birth Records, 1800-1935
|4,921
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|335
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|50,200
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|50,134
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah Naturalization Records, 1906-1930
|2,961
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia Naturalization Petitions, 1906-1929
|22,911
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin Index to Naturalization Petitions, 1848-1990
|4,866
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee Petitions for Naturalization, 1848-1991
|249,039
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Archdiocese of Valencia, Catholic Church Records, 1760, 1905-2013
|224,998
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
