The B&F Compendium of Jewish Genealogy won the 2019 IAJGS Outstanding Project Award

B&F: Jewish Genealogy and More (https://bloodandfrogs.com) and its component the B&F Compendium of Jewish Genealogy (https://bloodandfrogs.com/compendium) won the 2019 IAJGS Outstanding Project award at the recent conference in Cleveland. The compendium has over 25,000 online resources for Jewish genealogy, organized by geographic region (over 200 countries and territories, 80 provinces, and for Poland, over 1400 towns).

We all need to offer congratulations to the author of all this online reference material, Philip Trauring!

B&F: Jewish Genealogy and More is available at https://bloodandfrogs.com while the the B&F Compendium of Jewish Genealogy may be found at: https://bloodandfrogs.com/compendium.