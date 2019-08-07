Florida Holocaust Museum working to Digitize Entire Museum Collection of over 20,000 Items

The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg has over 20,000 items, including objects, artifacts, photos and documents in its collection. The Museum is working hard at digitizing all the items and making them available online.

“It’s one of our really critical purposes, is to take the documents and the artifacts and the objects we’ve been lucky to be given by survivors or family of survivors or liberators and to not only to make sure that they’re preserved for the future but look for ways to share them,” said Elizabeth Gelman, executive director of the museum. “So what we’re doing is we are digitizing the museum’s complete collection. So at a certain point, we’ll be able to have it so that everyone will be able to find a way into our collection and be able to do research.”

Gelman said the Florida Holocaust Museum works with a number of different Holocaust centers and sites throughout the world. All share their information as best as they can.

You can read the full story in an article by Daisy Ruth in the WFLA web site at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190807.

Henry Solares August 7, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Donated 2 dozen concentration camp photos Dad had from his WWII service.

