New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 5 August 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, South Africa and the United States, including Kansas, Alabama and the Freedman’s Bureau Hospital.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, Victoria, Inward Passenger Lists, 1839-1923
|164,023
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna Population Cards, 1850-1896
|22,532
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Bahia, Passenger Lists, 1855-1964
|1,166,675
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877
|18,522
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991
|846,630
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas State Census, 1915
|50,854
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records, 1865-1872
|51,238
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s
|18,382
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
