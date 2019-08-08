New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 5 August 2019

August 8, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, South Africa and the United States, including Kansas, Alabama and the Freedman’s Bureau Hospital.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, Victoria, Inward Passenger Lists, 1839-1923 164,023 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Vienna Population Cards, 1850-1896 22,532 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Bahia, Passenger Lists, 1855-1964 1,166,675 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Church Book Duplicates, 1804-1877 18,522 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991 846,630 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas State Census, 1915 50,854 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Hospital and Medical Records, 1865-1872 51,238 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Confederate Pension Applications, ca. 1880-1930’s 18,382 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

