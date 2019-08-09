New Records Available to Search on Findmypast

Findmypast sends an announcement every week listing the new records added to the online service in the past seven days. Here is this week’s update as received from Findmypast:

Scotland, Published Family Histories

Is your family from Scotland? Discover more about your Scottish families’ name and history from this collection of publications. There are over 400 publications in this collection of Scottish family histories.

The publications mostly date from the 19th and early 20th centuries, they include memoirs, genealogies, and clan histories. There are also publications that have been produced by emigrant families.

Scotland, Glasgow & Lanarkshire Death & Burial Index

Over 37,000 records have been added to the Glasgow & Lanarkshire Death & Burial Index. These new additions cover Bent Cemetery in Hamilton and consist of transcripts of original documents that will reveal a combination of your ancestors’ birth year, death and burial dates, age at death, burial place and mortcloth price.

United States, Passenger and Crew Lists

Over 777,000 new records from the major port city of Baltimore in Maryland have recently been added to these passenger and crew lists.

This national collection brings together records of passengers and crew who arrived in America by ship or by plane from the East Coast to the West Coast and will reveal where your ancestor was born, where they sailed from, where they arrived and when.

Middlesex Monumental Inscriptions

Over 5,000 additional records are now available to search. The new records cover two cemeteries in Teddington as well as the Parish of St Mary’s in Sunbury.

Monumental Inscriptions can reveal the names of others buried in that plot as well as more specific details regarding age, birth and death dates. This can be incredibly helpful as it can provide you with the names and dates of your ancestor’s next of kin, including their relation to one another.

British & Irish Newspaper Update

Historical newspapers hot off the press this week include:

Hawick Express covering the years 1892, 1903-1904, 1913-1914, 1919-1940, 1950-1952 Coatbridge Express covering the years 1885-1951 Dalkeith Advertiser covering the years 1869-1953 Barrhead News covering the years 1897-1912 Banffshire Herald covering the years 1893-1912 Banffshire Advertiser covering the years 1881-1902, 1905-1912



Plus, we’ve added even more coverage to these papers: