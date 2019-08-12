Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos – Part II

· August 12, 2019 · Photography · No Comments

Last week, I published a brief article about Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos that simply pointed to an article in the Legacy Tree Genealogists’ blog, entitled Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos – Part I. If you read the article and enjoyed it, I am sure that you ill also want to know that Part II of the article has now been published at https://www.legacytree.com/blog/womens-fashion-date-old-photos.

If you missed Part I, you can start there at https://www.legacytree.com/blog/date-old-family-photos.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: