Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) A GPS Device That is Accurate to Within One Centimeter

Millions of Books Are Secretly in the Public Domain

Leaking Dome at National Records of Scotland Causes Massive Damage to Precious Historical Documents

Genealogy Sleuthing: How to Date Old Family Photos

How the Great Fertility Decline Affected the Lives of Women

Florida Holocaust Museum working to Digitize Entire Museum Collection of over 20,000 Items

Help Wanted at the U.S. Census

Maine Genealogical Society Annual Conference

SLIG Scholarship Winners Announced

The B&F Compendium of Jewish Genealogy won the 2019 IAJGS Outstanding Project Award

Historic Catholic Records Online Project Expansion Announced by American Ancestors and the Archdiocese of Boston

Napa, California Mortuary Records are Now Online

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 5 August 2019

New Records Available on FamilySearch from July 2019

New Records Available to Search on Findmypast

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Joseph M. (Joe) Lalley Jr., R.I.P.

Off-Topic: What is Wi-Fi Calling and Why Would I Want It?

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

