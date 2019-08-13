New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 12 August 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States, including Arkansas, Rhode Island, Missourri, Kansas, New York, Ohio, and the Veterans Adminstration Master Index.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, Queensland, Toowoomba, Prison Records Index, 1864-1906
|7,634
|0
|New indexed records collection
|French Polynesia
|French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999
|4,861
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912
|19,423
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|49,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950
|58,872
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954
|223,520
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940
|3,272,682
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890-1963
|83
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991
|155,658
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933
|90,606
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas State Census, 1925
|1,833,079
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980
|420,798
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850
|26
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946
|1,079,048
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
