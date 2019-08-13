New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 12 August 2019

· August 13, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch added new, free, historical records this week from Australia, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States, including Arkansas, Rhode Island, Missourri, Kansas, New York, Ohio, and the Veterans Adminstration Master Index.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Australia Australia, Queensland, Toowoomba, Prison Records Index, 1864-1906 7,634 0 New indexed records collection
French Polynesia French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1780-1999 4,861 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Prussia, Westphalia, Minden, Miscellaneous Collections from the Municipal Archives, 1574-1912 19,423 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 49,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950 58,872 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 223,520 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940 3,272,682 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arkansas Confederate Soldier Home,1890-1963 83 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Rhode Island Naturalization Records 1907-1991 155,658 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933 90,606 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas State Census, 1925 1,833,079 0 New indexed records collection
United States New York, County Naturalization Records, 1791-1980 420,798 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio Tax Records, 1800-1850 26 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Southern District, U.S District Court Naturalization Records, 1824-1946 1,079,048 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: