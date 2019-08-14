Ancestry.com Owners Aim to Extract $900 Million Payout With Loan

· August 14, 2019 · Business News · 2 Comments

From an article by Davide Scigliuzzo in the Bloomberg.com web site

“The owners of Ancestry.com Inc., the DNA analysis and family tree company, are turning to a well-tested private equity play for taking cash out of a company: topping up on debt.

“An investor group led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and private equity firm Silver Lake Management LLC is looking to pull out more than $900 million from the company through a special dividend mostly funded by new borrowings. They are also seeking approval for another one-time distribution before year-end.”

The same article also states:

“Both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings lowered their outlook on the company in response to the latest dividend plans and a slowdown in revenue growth.

“S&P said it will be difficult for the company to continue to grow revenues from its core subscription service at the same pace it did in the past, because of limitations on the size of the market and high churn.”

You can read the full story at: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ancestry-com-owners-aim-extract-160436335.html.

2 Comments

Jim Secan August 14, 2019 at 5:59 pm

Not good. Keep your local version of any information at Ancestry.com up to date at all times. Sync often.

Like

Reply
VirginiaB August 14, 2019 at 6:31 pm

How do you sync? This is what I have long feared. Many years of research down the drain.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: