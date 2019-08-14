Washington State Archives and Library Awarded for Saving Artifacts from Aberdeen Armory Fire

When the Aberdeen (Washington) Museum of History burned down in June 2018, a team from the Washington State Archives and the Washington State Library played a crucial role in rushing to rescue and restore thousands of historic artifacts, historical documents and photographs from the basement archives before water and soot damage destroyed them. For several weeks, staff from the Archives and State Library, as well as volunteers, cleaned and dried each and every photo and artifact from the basement, and State Archivist Steve Excell estimated 98 or 99 percent of all the items they recovered were saved.

To recognize the effort by the State Archives and Washington State Library to preserve Grays Harbor history, the Washington State Historical Society will present both groups one of its seven annual awards — the David Douglas Award, recognizing contributions to inform or expand appreciation of Washington State History.

Details may be found in an article by Louis Krauss in The Daily World web site at: https://tinyurl.com/eogn190814.