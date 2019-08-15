Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis Reveals the Company’s Health Ambitions

According to an article by Zachary Hendrickson in the BusinessInsider web site:

“Genetic testing magnate Ancestry CEO Margo Georgiadis said that the startup plans to branch out from genealogy testing and expand into individualized medicine, Business Insider Prime reports.

“The company has largely refrained from stepping into the broader healthcare space — apart from a brief flirtation with an AncestryHealth product in 2015 — despite the success its rivals have achieved by leveraging genetic insights for pharmaceutical research and precision medicine. But now, Ancestry is building out a full health team, with open roles in marketing, engineering, communications, and senior management.”

You can read more at: https://www.businessinsider.com/ancestry-reveals-expansion-into-healthcare-2019-8.