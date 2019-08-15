Hotel Reservations Now Open for the National Genealogical Society’s 2020 Family History Conference

I just made my reservation.

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 15 AUGUST 2019—Starting 15 August 2019, you may reserve accommodations for the National Genealogical Society’s forty-second annual Family History Conference, Echoes of Our Ancestors, which will be held 20-23 May 2020 at the Salt Palace Convention Center (SPCC), 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.

The NGS conference will feature more than 150 genealogy lectures on a wide variety of topics including DNA, ethnic sources, historical migrations, immigration, research techniques, specialized collections at the Family History Library, and more.

NGS offers attendees a choice of several hotels with discounted rates. All are convenient to the convention center. The official conference hotel, the Hilton Salt Lake City Center, is just a short walk from the convention center. The Radisson Hotel Salt Lake City Downtown is located adjacent to the convention center, and the Salt Lake Plaza Hotel is only half a block away. The three hotels offer complimentary wireless internet.

As a rule, conference hotels tend to fill quickly, so we recommend making your reservations early if you intend to register and attend the conference. The hotels are offering the NGS rate three days before and three days after the conference, based on availability, so participants can do research or go sightseeing in the area. Check the hotels’ websites for cancellation rules and for additional amenities. You can find full details and links for discounted, online reservations on the NGS conference website.

Set in the beautiful Wasatch mountain range, Salt Lake City is a sophisticated city with a modern convention center and many great choices for hotels, restaurants, and shops. For family historians, it offers some of the best genealogical research resources in the United States. To learn about research facilities in the area, refer to the conference’s Announcement Brochure on the NGS conference website.

The four-day NGS 2020 Family History Conference promises to be a great opportunity for family historians to advance their research, hone their skills, and network with fellow genealogists. Be sure to reserve your hotel accommodations as soon as possible.

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary stands of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.